PAE (PAE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on PAE (PAE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

PAE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, PAE has an average volume of 610.5K.

PAE, Inc. provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. Its services include business process solutions, counter-threat solutions, infrastructure and logistics, intelligence solutions, international logistics and stabilization, readiness and sustainment team, claims processing, immigration, identity and verification, litigation support, records and mail management, and shared services and contact centres. The company is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.