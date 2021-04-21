Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacwest Bancorp with a $41.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pacwest Bancorp’s market cap is currently $4.38B and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PACW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Read More on PACW: