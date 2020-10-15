Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 24.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacwest Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pacwest Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $285 million and net profit of $33.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $128 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.