Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Pactiv Evergreen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Pactiv Evergreen’s market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of -67.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The products are supplied to food service distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.