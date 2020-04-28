Packaging (PKG) Receives a Sell from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Packaging (PKG), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Packaging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.78 and a one-year low of $71.06. Currently, Packaging has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PKG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, as well as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.