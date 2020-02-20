Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.85, close to its 52-week high of $51.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $2.12B and has a P/E ratio of 1069.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.