Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Brian Anderson- January 7, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts