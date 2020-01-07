Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.78.

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.