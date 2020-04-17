Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.71.

Chiang has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4510 out of 6440 analysts.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.62.

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.11 million and had a net profit of $8.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCRX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gary Pace, a Director at PCRX bought 21,736 shares for a total of $96,845.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.