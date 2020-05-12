Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Needham gave Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.92, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.36 and a one-year low of $27.46. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 740K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Gary Pace, a Director at PCRX bought 21,736 shares for a total of $96,845.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.