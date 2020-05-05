Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Needham gave Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.62.

Chiang has an average return of 24.4% when recommending Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4408 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $54.77 average price target, a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.36 and a one-year low of $27.46. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 736.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Gary Pace, a Director at PCRX bought 21,736 shares for a total of $96,845.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.