Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.02, close to its 52-week high of $51.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.29, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of 1055.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.