Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.55, close to its 52-week high of $37.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacific Premier Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and net profit of $66.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $41.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PPBI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.