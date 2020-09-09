Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $34.90 and a one-year low of $13.93. Currently, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average volume of 532.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.