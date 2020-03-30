Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacific Ethanol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $1.31 and a one-year low of $0.22. Currently, Pacific Ethanol has an average volume of 790.4K.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.