Pacific Drilling SA (PACD) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Fearnley Securities

Pacific Drilling SA (PACD) received a Hold rating from Fearnley Securities analyst Truls Olsen today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsen is ranked #4976 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacific Drilling SA with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pacific Drilling SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $90.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.84 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Drilling SA provides global ultra-deepwater drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm offers high-specification drillships such as Pacific Bora, Pacific Mistral, Pacific Scirocco, Pacific Santa Ana and Pacific Meltem. The company was founded on March 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.