Paccar (PCAR) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott upgraded Paccar (PCAR) to Hold today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.60, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Paccar’s market cap is currently $23.28B and has a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCAR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Marco Davila, the VP of PCAR sold 6,200 shares for a total of $482,608.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.