Paccar (PCAR) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Paccar (PCAR), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.97, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Hold with an average price target of $71.14.

The company has a one-year high of $83.41 and a one-year low of $57.27. Currently, Paccar has an average volume of 2.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCAR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Marco Davila, the VP of PCAR sold 6,200 shares for a total of $482,608.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services.