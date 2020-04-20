Paccar (PCAR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Paccar (PCAR) on April 17 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $70.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.42 and a one-year low of $49.12. Currently, Paccar has an average volume of 2.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCAR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Marco Davila, the VP of PCAR sold 6,200 shares for a total of $482,608.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.