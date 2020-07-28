Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Anthony Plom reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford Instruments (OXINF) on May 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.30.

Plom has an average return of 19.9% when recommending Oxford Instruments.

According to TipRanks.com, Plom is ranked #1516 out of 6821 analysts.

Oxford Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $752.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, Oxford Instruments has an average volume of 29.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.