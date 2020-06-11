Oxford Industries (OXM) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford Industries (OXM), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 35.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Oxford Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Oxford Industries’ market cap is currently $867.5M and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXM in relation to earlier this year.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.