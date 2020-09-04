Oxford Industries (OXM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Oxford Industries (OXM) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon Athletica, and Designer Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oxford Industries with a $57.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.55 and a one-year low of $30.37. Currently, Oxford Industries has an average volume of 172.8K.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.