Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) Receives a Buy from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital analyst Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford BioMedica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, which is an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a £14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Oxford BioMedica has an average volume of 4,715.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXBDF in relation to earlier this year.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

