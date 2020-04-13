Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) on April 9 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 39.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Owl Rock Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Compass Point also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Owl Rock Capital’s market cap is currently $5.33B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORCC in relation to earlier this year.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. It focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defences, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. The fund provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.