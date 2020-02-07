Owens-Illinois (OI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Hold rating on Owens-Illinois (OI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Hajde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Sonoco Products, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Owens-Illinois with a $15.00 average price target, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Owens-Illinois’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and net profit of $31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.