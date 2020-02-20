Owens Corning (OC) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Keith Hughes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Owens Corning (OC), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.41, close to its 52-week high of $68.72.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.30, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Owens Corning’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $171 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing.