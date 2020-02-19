Owens Corning (OC) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on Owens Corning (OC) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.53, close to its 52-week high of $68.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Owens Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Owens Corning’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion and net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $171 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing.