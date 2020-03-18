Owens Corning (OC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC) on March 16 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.88, close to its 52-week low of $31.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Owens Corning has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.67.

Owens Corning’s market cap is currently $3.78B and has a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing.