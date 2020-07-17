Owens Corning (OC) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Owens Corning with a $53.69 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.72 and a one-year low of $28.56. Currently, Owens Corning has an average volume of 1.22M.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.