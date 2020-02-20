Owens Corning (OC) Gets a Sell Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Sell rating on Owens Corning (OC) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.87, close to its 52-week high of $68.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.30.

The company has a one-year high of $68.72 and a one-year low of $44.46. Currently, Owens Corning has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing.