Ovintiv (OVV) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv (OVV) on October 16 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $12.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Ovintiv has an average volume of 4.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OVV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization. The Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Market Optimization segment’s activities are managed by the Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals team, which is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s proprietary production to third party customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.