Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) on March 15 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Ovid Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $261.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.09.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

