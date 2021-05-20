Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 13, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Ovid Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $259M and has a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

