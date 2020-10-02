Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on September 30, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ovid Therapeutics with a $14.40 average price target, which is a 146.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.06 million.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.