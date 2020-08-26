Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and RBC Capital gave Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 29.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.40, which is a 128.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.61M.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.