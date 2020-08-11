Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) on August 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 50.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.60, implying an 88.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.41M.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.