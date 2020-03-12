Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ovid Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, representing a 549.4% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.24 and a one-year low of $1.53. Currently, Ovid Therapeutics has an average volume of 696.2K.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.