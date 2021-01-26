Overstock (OSTK) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Buy rating to Overstock (OSTK) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon Athletica, and Capri Holdings.

Overstock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.00.

The company has a one-year high of $128.50 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Overstock has an average volume of 3.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and Other. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The Other Segment consists of Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.