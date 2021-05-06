Outset Medical (OM) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Outset Medical (OM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Outset Medical with a $62.50 average price target, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Outset Medical’s market cap is currently $2.53B and has a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OM in relation to earlier this year.

Outset Medical Inc is a medical technology company. The company has developed a machine, Tablo, which reduces the cost and complexity of dialysis.