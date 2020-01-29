Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Outlook Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OTLK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology.