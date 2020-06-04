Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outlook Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 525.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.89 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Outlook Therapeutics has an average volume of 901.5K.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.