Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outlook Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, which is a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $466.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 151.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OTLK in relation to earlier this year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.