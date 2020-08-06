Outfront Media (OUT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Outfront Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Outfront Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $385 million and net profit of $6.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372 million and had a net profit of $6.1 million.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.