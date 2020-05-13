Outfront Media (OUT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Outfront Media with a $17.00 average price target, which is a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.20 and a one-year low of $7.07. Currently, Outfront Media has an average volume of 2.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on OUT: