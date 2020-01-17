Otter Tail (OTTR) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Sophie Karp from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Otter Tail (OTTR), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.82.

Karp has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Otter Tail.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is ranked #882 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otter Tail with a $54.33 average price target.

Based on Otter Tail’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OTTR in relation to earlier this year.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy.