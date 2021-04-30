OTR Global Believes NetApp (NTAP) Won’t Stop Here

NetApp (NTAP) received a Buy rating from OTR Global analyst OTR Global yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.87, close to its 52-week high of $78.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $75.08 average price target.

NetApp’s market cap is currently $17.11B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, George Kurian, the CEO of NTAP sold 160,800 shares for a total of $10,747,872.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.