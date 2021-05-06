OTR Global Believes Kohl’s (KSS) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- May 6, 2021, 5:07 AM EDT

OTR Global analyst OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.51, close to its 52-week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.91, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kohl’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.83 billion and had a net profit of $265 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts