OTR Global Believes Kohl’s (KSS) Won’t Stop Here

OTR Global analyst OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.51, close to its 52-week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.91, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Kohl’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.83 billion and had a net profit of $265 million.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.