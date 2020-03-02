Otonomy (OTIC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 35.5% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Otonomy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.85 million.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.