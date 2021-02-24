Otonomy (OTIC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC) yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Otonomy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.17, implying an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Otonomy’s market cap is currently $139.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.90.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.