Otonomy (OTIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 29.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $9.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Otonomy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10K and GAAP net loss of $11.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.