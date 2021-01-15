Osisko Mining (OBNNF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining (OBNNF), with a price target of C$6.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.73.

MacKenzie has an average return of 23.5% when recommending Osisko Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is ranked #579 out of 7234 analysts.

Osisko Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.24, which is a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $1.17. Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 183.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OBNNF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.